CardinalSports - Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with Tyler Mansfield of WKU Rivals

To get a closer look at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, we chatted with Tyler Mansfield of WKU Rivals. Here's his answers to a few of our questions:

CardinalSports: With WKU finishing the year winning four out of fives games, including a bowl win, what was the turning point?

Mansfield: I feel that WKU could've won 12 games last season, with the only loss coming to Louisville. That game against the Cardinals was really the only game the Hilltoppers weren't in. I think the Arkansas game really showed the team what they were capable of and that's what led them to finishing the year so strong.

CardinalSports: Entering year two under Tyson Helton, where do the Hilltoppers need to improve the most from a year ago?

Mansfield: WKU's offense will need to take a step forward this season. The Hilltoppers have some big playmakers back on that side of the ball but will have a new quarterback under center with Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome. I think that it's going to take a few weeks for Pigrome to really get comfortable with WKU's system, but I think they'll have a consistent offense this season.

CardinalSports: If WKU wants to pull off the upset on Saturday, what needs to happen?

Mansfield: WKU will have to be at its best in order to beat Louisville on Saturday -- it's as simple as that. The Hilltoppers are known for their stout defensive unit, and that group is going to have to limit the Cardinals' big playmakers -- looking at Tutu Atwell, who had a big game in last year's meeting -- and keep them off the field. On top of having to limit U of L's offense, WKU is going to have to score points and take care of the football. That's what it will take to beat Louisville at Louisville.

CardinalSports: How do you see Saturday's matchup playing out?