Louisville men's soccer will square off against fellow Top 25 team Syracuse Friday night at Lynn Stadium. The Syracuse showdown caps a stretch of three out of the last four games against ranked foes.

The No. 11 Cardinals and No. 24 Orange will take first kick at 7 p.m. Louisville (7-2-2) is coming off a 1-0 win over Georgia Southern and are currently second in the ACC Atlantic and third overall with 10 points.

Syracuse is 6-4-1 overall following a 3-0 win over Ohio State on Monday and 1-3-0 in the ACC after earning a 2-0 victory over Wake Forest last week.

Louisville leads 9-2-2 in the all-time series with Syracuse, which dates back to 2005. Louisville is 2-0-0 against Syracuse at Lynn Stadium earning a 1-0 in 2016 and a 2-1 overtime win in 2014.

