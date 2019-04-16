Big Night for UofL Athletics at the Louie Awards
The Louies, the annual UofL Athletic Awards, were last night and several prominent names were big winners.
A captain. A leader. A playmaker.@yocunningham is this year's UPS Male Leadership Award winner!#Louies19 pic.twitter.com/SLG8fr22ts— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
She left the jersey better than she found it.— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
The 2018 @LouisvilleLax Legacy Award winner is our #Louies19 UPS Female Leadership Award winner.
Congrats, Emily Howell! pic.twitter.com/1pwci7NY5g
The Moment of the Year goes to @Mal_Comerford!— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
Mallory won her third-straight NCAA title in the 200 freestyle, becoming the first UofL swimmer in history to win three NCAA titles in a single event. 🏆🏆🏆#Louies19 pic.twitter.com/qYCEWZND1B
With these 🐐 🐐 how could we give the award to just one?— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
Congrats to our adidas High Performance Female Athlete of the Year @A_Hooper25 and @Mal_Comerford!#Louies19 pic.twitter.com/us0Qc2yTkt
🥇🥇🥇 and 🥈🥈🥈 at the ACC Championships, along with 3️⃣ individual and 5️⃣ relay records for @UofLswim_dive.— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
@AlbieroNick is our adidas High Performance Male Athlete of the Year!#Louies19 pic.twitter.com/V3uwR3bj0f
The winner of the #L1C4 Award sets the standard for putting our Louisville family first, while excelling in the classroom, the community, and on the field of competition.— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
And no one's more deserving than @UofLWBB's Arica Carter. pic.twitter.com/PMIcyp6Bhs
The #Louies19 Male Breakthrough Athlete of the Year is … @JordanNwora!— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
Nwora’s numbers this season:
☑️ 2nd most improved scorer in the nation (17 PPG)
☑️ Scored double figures in 31 of 34
☑️ Led the Cardinals with 77 three-pointers pic.twitter.com/T5DJVNS9pP
Freshman year: Started 2️⃣ games ➡️ Sophomore year: Started 5️⃣2️⃣ games— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) April 16, 2019
Went on to lead the team in hitting (.356) and stolen bases (17)!
Congrats to our #Louies19 Female Breakthrough Athlete of the Year @funke333! pic.twitter.com/XVJq1TFmZD