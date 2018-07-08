Ticker
Big TE adds to Louisville's growing class

Orange Park, Fla., tight end Sam Snyder announced his commitment to Louisville Friday night, joining a 2019 class that now has seven commitments.

Snyder, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass catcher from Fleming Island, is currently unrated in the Rivals.com database. He has been picking up new offers after nearly every camp he has attended this summer, including Louisville.

Recent offers for Snyder included Wake Forest, Marshall, South Alabama, Florida Atlantic and Air Force. At the Louisville camp, Snyder's height, frame and athleticism impressed the Cardinal coaching staff.

Snyder announced his choice on Twitter.

