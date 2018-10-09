Bowen says former UofL assistant gave him money
Recruit's father, Brian Bowen Sr., testified in court that a former UofL assistant coach gave him money to help with rent.
While testifying in the Southern District of New York Tuesday, Bowen Sr., confirmed that he was given $1,300 by then-UofL assistant Kenny Johnson. Johnson, who was suspended and subsequently fired by Louisville, is now an assistant coach at LaSalle.
Bowen Sr. told the jury that Kenny Johnson was initially "flabbergasted" when Bowen approached him for money in late June of 2017. But, according to Bowen Sr., the ex-assistant later agreed to make a single payment #HoopsTrial— Pete Brush (@PeteBrush) October 9, 2018
Brian Bowen Sr. testifies he said "nothing" to his son and his son's mother about taking cash under the table from Adidas and did not tell the University of Louisville. "I wouldn't want him to be involved in something that's wrong," he told the jury #HoopsTrial— Pete Brush (@PeteBrush) October 9, 2018