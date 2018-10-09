Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 15:22:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bowen says former UofL assistant gave him money

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Recruit's father, Brian Bowen Sr., testified in court that a former UofL assistant coach gave him money to help with rent.

Xa7ss9ffvy8mwk4bcw65

While testifying in the Southern District of New York Tuesday, Bowen Sr., confirmed that he was given $1,300 by then-UofL assistant Kenny Johnson. Johnson, who was suspended and subsequently fired by Louisville, is now an assistant coach at LaSalle.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}