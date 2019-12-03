Bowl Watch - Championship Week
Even with a disappointing loss to Kentucky it’s hard to understate how big of an over-achievement this season has been for this team and the coaches. Louisville is the biggest overachiever in the ACC after winning 3.5 more games than their preseason projection of 3.5. This was also good enough for the 8th biggest overachievement in the country. And luckily for the Cards and fans, we get to celebrate this fantastic first season with Satterfield. The only question is “where?”
ESPN:
New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Illinois
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
Music City Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. UAB
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. FAU
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Dec. 31, noon, ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Sports Illustrated: (as of 11/27)
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Yahoo: (as of 11/27)
Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. UAB
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN
*This article will be updated as the rest of the projections come in