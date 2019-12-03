Even with a disappointing loss to Kentucky it’s hard to understate how big of an over-achievement this season has been for this team and the coaches. Louisville is the biggest overachiever in the ACC after winning 3.5 more games than their preseason projection of 3.5. This was also good enough for the 8th biggest overachievement in the country. And luckily for the Cards and fans, we get to celebrate this fantastic first season with Satterfield. The only question is “where?”

ESPN:

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Illinois

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

Music City Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Stadium (Brett McMurphy):

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Banner Society :

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Sporting News:

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. UAB

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

College Football News:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Athlon:

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Bleacher Report

Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. FAU

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

USA Today:

Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sports Illustrated: (as of 11/27)

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Yahoo: (as of 11/27)

Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. UAB

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

*This article will be updated as the rest of the projections come in