Bowl Watch - Week 10

Louisville was idle this past weekend, but there was a lot to learn from intra-division games as Wake Forest and Boston College decimated NC State and Syracuse, respectively. Louisville fans and media were not the only ones that noticed. While Louisville’s next opponent, Miami, had a strong showing against FSU, it’s hard to tell if that was a result of team superiority or Willie Taggart’s job crashing down. Either way, we’ll find out first-hand this weekend.

Now after this past weekend’s developments and as we sit 1 win away from bowl eligibility, I can no longer find any major media outlets who have Louisville staying home this Bowl Season.

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.715 wins.

And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Virginia game. Projected total: 6.935 wins.

After seeing NC State and Syracuse get blasted by teams Louisville has already beaten, SP+ is giving Louisville some more love even without them playing a game over the weekend.

Let’s see what the nerds are saying:

ESPN:

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Mississippi State

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Michigan State

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

Stadium (Brett McMurphy):

Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. SMU

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN

Banner Society (formerly SBNation):

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl – Louisville vs. Southern Miss.

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sporting News:

Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sports Illustrated: (as of Oct. 29)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State

Yankee Stadium, New York

Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

College Football News:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Athlon:

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. USC

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Bleacher Report:

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington State

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

USA Today: (as of Oct 29)

Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. Miami (OH)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN


4 games left, 1 game to go.

