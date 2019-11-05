Bowl Watch - Week 10
Louisville was idle this past weekend, but there was a lot to learn from intra-division games as Wake Forest and Boston College decimated NC State and Syracuse, respectively. Louisville fans and media were not the only ones that noticed. While Louisville’s next opponent, Miami, had a strong showing against FSU, it’s hard to tell if that was a result of team superiority or Willie Taggart’s job crashing down. Either way, we’ll find out first-hand this weekend.
Now after this past weekend’s developments and as we sit 1 win away from bowl eligibility, I can no longer find any major media outlets who have Louisville staying home this Bowl Season.
Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.715 wins.
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Virginia game. Projected total: 6.935 wins.
After seeing NC State and Syracuse get blasted by teams Louisville has already beaten, SP+ is giving Louisville some more love even without them playing a game over the weekend.
Let’s see what the nerds are saying:
ESPN:
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Mississippi State
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Michigan State
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. SMU
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN
Banner Society (formerly SBNation):
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl – Louisville vs. Southern Miss.
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Illinois
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Sports Illustrated: (as of Oct. 29)
New Era Pinstripe Bowl – Louisville vs. Michigan State
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. USC
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. Washington State
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
USA Today: (as of Oct 29)
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. Miami (OH)
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN
4 games left, 1 game to go.