Louisville was idle this past weekend, but there was a lot to learn from intra-division games as Wake Forest and Boston College decimated NC State and Syracuse, respectively. Louisville fans and media were not the only ones that noticed. While Louisville’s next opponent, Miami, had a strong showing against FSU, it’s hard to tell if that was a result of team superiority or Willie Taggart’s job crashing down. Either way, we’ll find out first-hand this weekend.

Now after this past weekend’s developments and as we sit 1 win away from bowl eligibility, I can no longer find any major media outlets who have Louisville staying home this Bowl Season.

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.715 wins.