While there were some regressions in our numbers this week, the computers and talking heads still like Louisville’s chances to hit that 6-win mark before the end of the season.

We are back with another week of bowl projections for UofL after taking a shellacking from Clemson. Unfortunately, fancy algorithms like SP+ don’t care a ton about how well Louisville held up for 3 quarters, so our numbers slipped a tad this week. Luckily for the Cards, they won’t face any team close to Clemson’s level for the rest of the year. This will not only help computers understand Louisville better, but also how humans evaluate the team.

Still sitting right at that 6-win mark, which is nice.

One thing that’s been fascinating to keep an eye on these last few weeks has been SP+’s love affair with Miami. Even with being 1-3 in conference play, with losses to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech (gross), SP+ still has Miami ranked #31 with a 78.5% chance of beating Louisville.

Luckily, SP+ creator Bill Connelly was able to decipher this love spell as he explains that in three of Miami’s four total losses, they had a post-game win expectancy of 70%. This means that if you took the key statistics (total yards, yards per play, etc.) from a one of their three losses, plugged it into a computer, and simulated the game thousands of times, Miami would be expected to win that game at least 70% of the time. Bonkers. Post-game expectancies help weed things out like turnover luck and bad officiating, which Miami has had horrific luck with.

TL;DR: Miami might not be that bad.

Now that you had to suffer through my nerd rant, here’s what you’re here for:

ESPN:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Tulane

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. South Carolina

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN

Stadium (Brett McMurphy):

Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. USC

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

Banner Society (formerly SBNation):

Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Nebraska

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sporting News:

Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana

Ford Field, Detroit

Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sports Illustrated:

Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. South Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN

College Football News:

Birmingham Bowl – Louisville vs. Tulane

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN

Athlon:

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

CBS (Jerry Palm):

n/a

Bleacher Report:

n/a (not yet updated)

USA Today:

n/a (not yet updated)





5 games left, 2 wins to go.