Bowl Watch - Week 8
We are back with another week of bowl projections for UofL after taking a shellacking from Clemson. Unfortunately, fancy algorithms like SP+ don’t care a ton about how well Louisville held up for 3 quarters, so our numbers slipped a tad this week. Luckily for the Cards, they won’t face any team close to Clemson’s level for the rest of the year. This will not only help computers understand Louisville better, but also how humans evaluate the team.
While there were some regressions in our numbers this week, the computers and talking heads still like Louisville’s chances to hit that 6-win mark before the end of the season.
Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.375 wins.
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Clemson game. Projected total: 6.062 wins.
Still sitting right at that 6-win mark, which is nice.
One thing that’s been fascinating to keep an eye on these last few weeks has been SP+’s love affair with Miami. Even with being 1-3 in conference play, with losses to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech (gross), SP+ still has Miami ranked #31 with a 78.5% chance of beating Louisville.
Luckily, SP+ creator Bill Connelly was able to decipher this love spell as he explains that in three of Miami’s four total losses, they had a post-game win expectancy of 70%. This means that if you took the key statistics (total yards, yards per play, etc.) from a one of their three losses, plugged it into a computer, and simulated the game thousands of times, Miami would be expected to win that game at least 70% of the time. Bonkers. Post-game expectancies help weed things out like turnover luck and bad officiating, which Miami has had horrific luck with.
TL;DR: Miami might not be that bad.
Now that you had to suffer through my nerd rant, here’s what you’re here for:
ESPN:
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Tulane
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. South Carolina
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Sun Bowl – Louisville vs. USC
Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
Banner Society (formerly SBNation):
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Nebraska
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. South Carolina
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl – Louisville vs. Tulane
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
n/a
Bleacher Report:
n/a (not yet updated)
USA Today:
n/a (not yet updated)
5 games left, 2 wins to go.