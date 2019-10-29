Bowl Watch - Week 9
With 5 games left going into last week, I was feeling confident that 4 of them were very winnable. The one game I struggled to see us winning? Virginia. Yet here we sit at 5-3 with 4 games left to go, which are all still very winnable. It really can’t be understated how big of a deal going 2-1 against Wake Forest, Clemson, and Virginia is. It’s a damn big deal and should be celebrated accordingly.
Now as we sit 1 win away from bowl eligibility, there are some previous doubters who have jumped on board *cough* Jerry Palm *cough*. But I don’t want to mention names, so I’ll just let you all figure it out.
Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.062 wins.
And here’s SP+’s win total probability after the Virginia game. Projected total: 6.715 wins.
With a single win, Louisville’s win projection jumped by more than half a game. That’s impressive. What’s more impressive is that Bill Connelly’s SP+ now gives Louisville a 21% chance of winning 8 or more games. I can’t begin to tell you how stupid that would have sounded before the season.
Not only are the Cardinals projected to make a bowl game by virtually every major publication, but Louisville is seeing its name with some legitimately good bowl games. Hell, Louisville currently sits next to Wake Forest as the two most likely teams to take the ACC’s Orange Bowl this season. Which is just another thing you can add to the list of “things that would have sounded stupid before the season.”
ESPN:
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Bonagura) – Louisville vs. Kentucky (lol, no)
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Schlabach) – Louisville vs. Michigan State
Yankee Stadium, New York
Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
Stadium (Brett McMurphy):
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. Arizona
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN
Banner Society (formerly SBNation):
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman – Louisville vs. Navy
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl – Louisville vs. USC
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN
Sports Illustrated: (yet to updated)
Belk Bowl – Louisville vs. South Carolina
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Dec. 31, 12 p.m., ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
CBS (Jerry Palm):
Quick Lane Bowl – Louisville vs. Indiana
Ford Field, Detroit
Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Bleacher Report:
n/a (not yet updated)
USA Today:
n/a (not yet updated)
4 games left, 1 game to go.