With 5 games left going into last week, I was feeling confident that 4 of them were very winnable. The one game I struggled to see us winning? Virginia. Yet here we sit at 5-3 with 4 games left to go, which are all still very winnable. It really can’t be understated how big of a deal going 2-1 against Wake Forest, Clemson, and Virginia is. It’s a damn big deal and should be celebrated accordingly.

Now as we sit 1 win away from bowl eligibility, there are some previous doubters who have jumped on board *cough* Jerry Palm *cough*. But I don’t want to mention names, so I’ll just let you all figure it out.

Here’s last week’s win total probability projection by SP+ Projected total: 6.062 wins.