Jaden Johnson, once the bell-cow of the 2019 Louisville recruiting class has made the decision to back off his pledge to the 'Cards.

In a conversation with Cardinalsports.com, Johnson cited family having concerns over signing with a new coaching staff that didn't recruit him as the reason for his decision.

Specifically, the unfamiliarity with Satterfield, his offense, and future staff hires made signing with Louisville too risky this close to signing day.

Johnson is fresh off an official visit to Southern Mississippi and plans to take an official visit to Indiana on the weekend of December 15th. He will compete in the Autozone Liberty Bowl HS All-Star game this weekend.

Louisville is now in a tight spot with quarterbacks with Jordan Travis expected to transfer, leaving just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2019.

Louisville's 2019 class is down to 7 verbal commitments a little more than two weeks from early signing day.