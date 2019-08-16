Breaking: Deivon Smith schedules visit to Louisville
Chris Mack and the staff are keeping 2020 recruiting rolling as yet another major target has scheduled a visit for September. CardinalSports.com had learned that Four-star guard Deivon Smith will t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news