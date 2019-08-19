Breaking: Eugene Brown scheduled October official visit
Recently, Louisville staff extended an offer to 2020 prospect Eugene Brown. Just a few short days later the staff was able to get an official visit from him, CardinalSports.com has learned.Brown, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news