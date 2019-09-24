Chris Mack and the Louisville staff received good news on the recruiting front as Top-40 senior Hunter Dickinson is slated to visit Louisville on an official visit for 'Louisville Live', a source told CardinalSports.com. Dickinson has long been considered to be favoring other schools (Purdue, particularly) besides Louisville, but, a prospect of his caliber being willing to visit for Louisville Live is a good sign the Cardinals are at least still in it for his services. Dickinson took an official visit to Louisville on June 1st after landing an offer after a meeting with Chris Mack in April. After his official visit, Dickinson told CardinalSports.com that Louisville was guaranteed to make his list cut, which it did.



Dickinson had a great deal to say about the living culture and facilities after his first official visit: "facilities and the dorms," saying that he thought that "both were really nice." He also got his first look at the KFC Yum! Center and enjoyed that as well. Dickinson also noted a new renovation to the Cardinal's practice facility: "The practice gym was extremely cool." After that visit he said the final thing he needed to see was the atmosphere from the fans and he said he'd love to catch a game at The Yum! which is still possible if he takes an unofficial during the season, but instead he will see the fans at Louisville Live which is the same event that current Cardinal Aidan Igiehon, says blew him away and was big factor towards his commitment. Finally, Dickinson said of Chris Mack himself: "But I really like Coach Mack, he's really down to earth and personable."



"But I really like Coach Mack, he's really down to earth and personable." — Hunter Dickinson