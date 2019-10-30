Commitment number three for Chris Mack and his 2020 class is Bardstown’s JJ Traynor who committed to Louisville over Cincinnati, he told CardinalSports.com. Traynor joins Jay Scrubb and D’Andre Davis for Chris Mack’s 2020 class.

“I chose Louisville because it’s my home and will put me in the best situations to get into the league,” Traynor told CardinalSports.com.

He bursted onto the scene this Spring, landed his first offers from Western Kentucky and Cincinnati, both of whom stayed on Traynor hard but fell just short. Unlike Cincinnati and WKU, Louisville just recently got involved with Traynor, or that’s what people think. Despite offering him on October 4th during his official, Traynor’s coach James ‘Boo’ Brewer, who played for Louisville back in 1988-1993, said that Dino Gaudio watched Traynor during the high school season when he played against David Johnson.

In addition, Traynor’s father, Jason Osborne, was a McDonald’s All-American, the 1993 Mr. Kentucky Basketball and played two years at Louisville. Besides having close ties within the program, Traynor has super high expectations for himself and what he could accomplish at Louisville.

“I plan on developing and becoming a better player all around, also all-ACC, player of the year and take my team to final fours.”

Also, the chance to play close at home for a Top-10 team nationally was intriguing for Traynor.

“I loved the feeling of staying home, I can get the best competition in the world and still be in my element.”







