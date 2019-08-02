News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 09:54:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking: Josh Hall locks in Louisville official visit

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports
Staff Writer

Chris Mack will once again host a major prospect for an official visit in September.

A source told CardinalSports.com that the 25th overall player in the 2020 class, Josh Hall will officially visit Louisville on September 1st.

They offered Hall in Mid-July after a really successful summer on the Adidas Circuit.

He will cut down his list soon, Louisville will likely make the cut.

I look forward to visiting, we’ve been in constant contact over the past few weeks. Just ready to see the culture of the program!
— Josh Hall
