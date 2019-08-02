Breaking: Josh Hall locks in Louisville official visit
Chris Mack will once again host a major prospect for an official visit in September.
A source told CardinalSports.com that the 25th overall player in the 2020 class, Josh Hall will officially visit Louisville on September 1st.
They offered Hall in Mid-July after a really successful summer on the Adidas Circuit.
He will cut down his list soon, Louisville will likely make the cut.
I look forward to visiting, we’ve been in constant contact over the past few weeks. Just ready to see the culture of the program!
— Josh Hall