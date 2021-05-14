Breaking: Louisville Not Among Regional Hosts
The 20 potential regional sites were announced for the upcoming NCAA tournament and Louisville was not among the 20 teams named. Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were the only two ACC teams listed. Louisv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news