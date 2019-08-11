News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 19:10:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking: Nimari Burnett locks in official visit

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports
Staff Writer

Chris Mack will now have three five-star visitors in the month of September, as five-star guard Nimari Burnett has locked in his Louisville official visit, he told CardinalSports.com.Burnett will t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}