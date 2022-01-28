BREAKING: Rivals150 QB Pierce Clarkson commits to Louisville

The California native picked the Cardinals over a host of big-time offers.

What a massive start to the weekend as Scott Satterfield and Pete Thomas land a commitment from Rivals150 QB Pierce Clarkson.

Clarkson, ranked 106th overall in the 2023 class, should bring a ton of talent along with him to Louisville.

Give credit to Pete Thomas for targeting Clarkson, and closing the deal early in the process.

We will have more on this developing story.