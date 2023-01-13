LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Brian Brohm, one of the top quarterbacks in school history, comes home to his alma mater as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Louisville, head coach Jeff Brohm announced Friday.

Brohm returns to his hometown after six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Purdue, where he helped elevate the quarterback play during his tenure with the Boilermakers.

“Brian is well-versed in the intricacies of our offensive system and has a great understanding of the style that we want to play,” Jeff Brohm said. “He played the quarterback position at the highest level, which has helped him develop outstanding quarterbacks who were also strong leaders. Brian does a great job teaching our players and has a track record of success at maximizing their potential."

In 2022, Brohm’s impact was noticed in the development of quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who earned second team All-Big Ten accolades and was one the school’s most proficient offensive weapons. The Boilermakers' success in 2022 was powered by one of the Big Ten's most potent aerial attacks, as Purdue ranked second in the league in passing yards per game (278.8), and 22nd nationally.

Under Brohm’s tutelage, the offense tallied six games of scoring more than 30 points and threw for 3,903 yards and 26 touchdowns in finishing with an 8-6 mark, which included the school’s first Big Ten West title.

O’Connell finished his last season leading the Big Ten in passing yards per game, averaging 290.8y yards per game to also rank 12th nationally. The sixth-year senior completed 26.67 passes per game, fifth most in the country.



With Brohm overseeing the offense, Purdue’s passing game broke several school records during a remarkable 2021 campaign that featured a 9-4 record, two Top 5 victories and a win in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

With Brohm serving as co-offensive coordinator and coaching the Boilermaker quarterbacks, Purdue threw for 4,620 yards to eclipse the old school record of 4,208 set during the 1998 season. That amounted to 355.4 passing yards per game, another program best that surpassed the 1985 mark of 341.6 yards per game. Nationally, Purdue’s passing offense ranked fifth in the country.



Brohm guided the 2006 Cardinals to a school best 12-1 record, including a 24-13 victory over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl, and a No. 6 national ranking in the Associated Press final poll. He was named the Orange Bowl Most Valuable Player after completing 24 of 34 passes for 311 yards against the Demon Deacons. His 30 touchdown passes in 2007 are tied for second in school history with 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Brohm set school records with 45 completions and 65 passing attempts against Syracuse on Sept. 22, 2007, while his 555 passing yards against the Orange rank second all-time.



Brohm led Louisville Trinity High School to three Kentucky Class 4A state championships (2001, 2002 and 2003) and was named MVP of all three title games, including a 555-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the 2002 contest. In 2003, he was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football, USA Today’s Offensive Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.



Brohm (born Sept. 23, 1985) graduated from Louisville in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He and his wife, Ashley, have a son, Weston, and a daughter, Stella.