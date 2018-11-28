In today's glaring example of people taking sports too seriously, Louisville Trinity High School cancelled Thursday's classes due to threats against the school.

Trinity, an elite Catholic all-boys school in Eastern Jefferson County, is the alma mater of the all the men in the Brohm family including Jeff Brohm, the coach at Purdue.

Apparently after Brohm decided to stay at Purdue instead of taking the job at Louisville someone made a threat against the school. The threat was deemed credible enough that school officials cancelled classes on Thursday.