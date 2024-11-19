Brooks Named One of 11 Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks was named one of the 11 semifinalists for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes any FBS receivers regardless of position.





Brooks has been one of top receivers in the nation all season for the Cardinals. The Alabama transfer leads the team with 57 receptions for 945 yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games. Brooks has five 100-yard games this season after catching a career high nine passes for 104 yards last weekend at Stanford.





The Bradenton, Fla., native leads Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards and is tied for second in touchdowns and third in receptions. Brooks caught four passes for a season high 125 yards and a score against Georgia Tech and three passes for 125 yards versus SMU, which included a career long 86-yard touchdown reception.





Brooks is averaging a solid 16.6 yards a receptions and is third nationally with 18 scrimmage plays of 20 or more yards.





The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a finalist in 2020 and other tight ends were semifinalists in prior years. Moreover, the Biletnikoff Award is a single season, not career, award.





The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.





Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.





The Biletnikoff Award candidate eligibility and voting criteria, transparently explicit and detailed, are available for review at BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria.





Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2024 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists, finalists (three receivers), and the winner. In the closest contest in years, the FanVote tally provided the one-vote margin of victory for 2013 winner Brandin Cooks of Oregon State.



