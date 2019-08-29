News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 17:48:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Bryan Brown: Preparation for Notre Dame officially begins

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with the local media Thursday afternoon and discussed:

- The extra motivation the defense gets from finally getting to turn its attention to an opponent

- The challenge that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book presents both as a runner and as a passer.

- Why he prefers to be on the field as a coordinator.

- How some guys reacted to being named starters on the depth chart and how to manage those expectations.

