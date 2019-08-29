Bryan Brown: Preparation for Notre Dame officially begins
Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown met with the local media Thursday afternoon and discussed:
- The extra motivation the defense gets from finally getting to turn its attention to an opponent
- The challenge that Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book presents both as a runner and as a passer.
- Why he prefers to be on the field as a coordinator.
- How some guys reacted to being named starters on the depth chart and how to manage those expectations.