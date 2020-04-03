With the sports world at a standstill, CardinalSports is trying to come up with some creative ideas that revolve around different Louisville programs.



Our latest piece comes from a social media phenomenon, where you build your own lineup, with a $15 budget.



It’s fairly straightforward. We provided a list of 25 former Louisville basketball players and have assigned each player a dollar value. You have $15 to build the best lineup possible.



The players below all started their career from the year 2000 on. For example, Reece Gaines started his career in 1999, so he didn't qualify.

