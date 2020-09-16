CardinalSports - Buy one month, get the rest of 2020 FREE

College football is now in full swing, and there's no better time to get in on the action.

CardinalSports.com is extending a membership offer: With the purchase of a monthly subscription, we'll extend you through the rest of 2020 for FREE.

Promo Code: Cards2020

Offer - Buy a monthly sub, get extended through 2020

Offer valid through 10.11.20

New users:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Cards2020

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here:

https://louisville.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Cards2020

DETAILS: CardinalSports.com - Monthly subscription special - Buy one month, and we’ll extend you FREE through 2020! **This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Your additional free months will be granted after successful processing of your $9.95 payment, typically within 5 business days of your purchase. your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends.

**This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Your additional free months will be granted after successful processing of your $9.95 payment, typically within 5 business days of your purchase. your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends.