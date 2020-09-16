 CardinalSports - Buy one month, get the rest of 2020 FREE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 20:26:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy one month, get the rest of 2020 FREE

CardinalSports.com
Staff

College football is now in full swing, and there's no better time to get in on the action.

CardinalSports.com is extending a membership offer: With the purchase of a monthly subscription, we'll extend you through the rest of 2020 for FREE.

Promo Code: Cards2020

Offer - Buy a monthly sub, get extended through 2020

Offer valid through 10.11.20

New users:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Cards2020

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here:

https://louisville.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Cards2020

DETAILS: CardinalSports.com - Monthly subscription special - Buy one month, and we’ll extend you FREE through 2020! **This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Your additional free months will be granted after successful processing of your $9.95 payment, typically within 5 business days of your purchase. your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends.

**This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Your additional free months will be granted after successful processing of your $9.95 payment, typically within 5 business days of your purchase. your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}