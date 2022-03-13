California Love: 2023 three-star athlete Jahlil McClain chooses Louisville

Louisville football pulled in another highly regarded prospect from California powerhouse St. John Bosco today in the form of three-star athlete Jahlil McClain. The five-foot-ten, 180-pound athlete will join his high school quarterback Pierce Clarkson in flying across the country to play his college ball in Louisville.

McClain is fresh off another Louisville visit, his second in less than 45-days and decided he had seen enough to shut down his recruitment and commit to the Cards.

It is unclear if McClain will play receiver or defensive back once he enrolls. As a receiver he has amassed 17 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdown in two seasons at John Bosco. Most schools like him as a slot corner but Louisville will give him a shot to establish himself at the receiver position once he's signed and on campus.

McClain picked Louisville over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Texas, and USC.