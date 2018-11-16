AD Vince Tyra and Louisville Football are gathering all alums for an alumni-only tailgate before the UK game. Check inside for details...

Here is the letter from UofL:

Cardinal Football Alumni:

The U of L football program has plans to end the 2018 season on a high note and needs your support! Athletic Director, Vince Tyra, and the Cardinals Athletic Staff would like to invite you to an alumni tailgate on Saturday, November 24th in conjunction with the big rivalry game vs. Kentucky.

Prior to the game, there will be a tailgate for all former Cardinal football student-athletes in the Trager Center beginning at 3:00 pm. There will be complimentary food, drinks and activities for kids until 6:00 pm, at which time we’d like everyone to enter the stadium to support our current seniors in a pre-game recognition ceremony. Tours of the newly renovated Schnellenberger Football Complex will also be available from 3-4:00 pm.

We are able to provide you and a guest with complimentary tickets to the game. (Additional tickets for immediate family members will also be available for purchase for $85.) Kick-off is at 7:00 pm. (A map listing nearby pay lot parking options is attached.)

*Please Note: Due to NCAA rules, high school students will not be allowed to attend this event or receive a complimentary ticket. Sorry for any inconvenience, but we must adhere to NCAA guidelines.

If you plan to attend, please contact Denise Murphy at denise@gocards.com or 502/852-7775 by Monday, November 19th at 5:00 pm. We will need to know if you need tickets and/or plan to attend the tailgate. Also, please share this with any of your former teammates that may not have received this message.

We hope you will be able to join us and all your former Cardinal teammates and Cardinals from across the different eras. This is a great opportunity to visit with friends while supporting YOUR program as we move into 2019 and the future of Cardinal Football!