Can Satterfield excel in the ACC?
Scott Satterfield is one of the hottest coaching names in the country. But what has made him so successful? CardinalSports.com reached out to a source who knows Satterfield well.
Brian McLawhorn covered Appalachian State and Scott Satterfield for more than a decade. We asked Brian what makes Satterfield so successful. His answers were fascinating.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news