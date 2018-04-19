Louisville football coaches are out on the road, stretching their wings from California to New York.

QB coach Nick Petrino announced his presence in California with a tweet which included a photoshopped billboard. Meanwhile, Co-Offensive Coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Summers was in New York City.

Then he went to Kansas...

Linebackers coach Ryan Beard is in California.

The Cardinal Family reaches coast to coast 🛩 On the hunt for some gritty ball players that want to COMPETE at the highest level! #BeReal #RingTheBell #L1C4 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9QKUwKES5Q — Ryan Beard (@Ry_Beard) April 18, 2018

Thank you to Louisville football @UofLFootball and Coach Beard @Ry_Beard for visiting with the Pirates! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/ybxLBTT71U — MJC Football (@MJCFootball) April 18, 2018

Other Louisville assistant coaches are making their way across the country as well and it is resulting in a number of new offers.

Rivals 4-star WR Mycah Pittman (Calabasas, CA) has received a Louisville offer. https://t.co/ko0aQuZpd5 — Chris Person (@RivalsChris) April 19, 2018