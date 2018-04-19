Ticker
Cardinal coaches on the road, new offers

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
Louisville football coaches are out on the road, stretching their wings from California to New York.

QB coach Nick Petrino announced his presence in California with a tweet which included a photoshopped billboard.

Meanwhile, Co-Offensive Coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Summers was in New York City.

Then he went to Kansas...

Linebackers coach Ryan Beard is in California.

Other Louisville assistant coaches are making their way across the country as well and it is resulting in a number of new offers.

