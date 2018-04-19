Louisville football coaches are out on the road, stretching their wings from California to New York.
QB coach Nick Petrino announced his presence in California with a tweet which included a photoshopped billboard.
Meanwhile, Co-Offensive Coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Summers was in New York City.
The Big Apple! pic.twitter.com/svmOF3ECdd— Mike Summers (@CoachMSummers) April 18, 2018
Then he went to Kansas...
The Sunflower State! pic.twitter.com/szFWs4bqOF— Mike Summers (@CoachMSummers) April 19, 2018
Linebackers coach Ryan Beard is in California.
The Cardinal Family reaches coast to coast 🛩 On the hunt for some gritty ball players that want to COMPETE at the highest level! #BeReal #RingTheBell #L1C4 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9QKUwKES5Q— Ryan Beard (@Ry_Beard) April 18, 2018
Thank you to Louisville football @UofLFootball and Coach Beard @Ry_Beard for visiting with the Pirates! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/ybxLBTT71U— MJC Football (@MJCFootball) April 18, 2018
Other Louisville assistant coaches are making their way across the country as well and it is resulting in a number of new offers.
Rivals 4-star WR Mycah Pittman (Calabasas, CA) has received a Louisville offer. https://t.co/ko0aQuZpd5— Chris Person (@RivalsChris) April 19, 2018
Extremely Blessed And Honored To Receive Another Offer From The University Of Louisville⚫️🔴 #GoCards❗️ pic.twitter.com/8Q4f3JKVKm— Lakia Henry (@Lakia_henry_4) April 19, 2018