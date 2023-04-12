LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Wednesday the signing of transfer Skyy Clark to the 2023-24 roster.





Clark – a 6-foot-3 guard from Los Angeles – joins the Cardinals after transferring from Illinois following his freshman season.





“We’re fortunate to have an elite point guard in Skyy who’s very talented and gifted, but more importantly has the character needed to be a Louisville Cardinal,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “His ability to score, distribute and run a basketball team as a leader is what we need. In order to truly change a culture, you need guys that have the mental makeup on and off the court to do the right things, and he’s an example of one of the players that this community will love watching grow.”





Clark played in the first 13 games with Illinois with 12 starts in 2022-23, averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Highlights included a career-high 19 points against Lindenwood and a 10-point, five-rebound effort in a victory over UCLA.





Clark spent his senior year of high school at Montverde Academy, which won the Geico Nationals championship. Prior to that, he attended Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.





Clark was a Third-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American at Heritage Christian in Northridge, Calif, averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals.



