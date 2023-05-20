LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Thursday the signing of transfer Danilo Jovanovich to the 2023-24 roster.





The 6-foot-8 forward comes to the Cardinals from the University of Miami. He appeared in one game for the Hurricanes last year as a true freshman before opting for a redshirt season.





“Danilo is a talented, tough, skilled basketball player with an old-school mentality,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He will bring a winning spirit and unbelievable work ethic to our program that fans will love. This program has to be built on the character of the players walking in the door. Danilo is a super high character warrior who wanted to be in our environment. I’m excited to welcome him and his family to our Cardinal family.”





Jovanovich averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game as a senior at Whitnall High School in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee native was an Associated Press First Team All-State selection, as well as a two-time unanimous conference player of the year and runner-up for 2022 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball.





Jovanovich led his team to two conference titles and a regional crown, as well as a 21-4 overall record and 12-0 mark in league play as a senior. He also averaged 23 point and eight rebounds as a junior, and 21 points per game as a sophomore.





Jovanovich competed for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2021, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing.



