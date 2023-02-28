LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The fourth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team shined in all facets on Tuesday in an 11-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (7-1) recorded its first shutout of the season, retiring the first 14 batters of the game, allowing just three hits and issuing just one free base on the mound.

The Cardinals used the long ball to jump on the Colonels early. Patrick Forbes hit a towering solo shot in the second to start the scoring, the first home run of his Louisville career.

Jack Payton got in on the action one inning later, going the opposite way for a three-run homer, his third of the year. Forbes then laced out his second of the day in the fourth, plating a pair and giving the Cards a 6-0 lead after four.

Louisville added four more runs in the sixth with Brandon Anderson doubling home two and Haven Mangrum and Christian Knapczyk driving in a run each. Matt Klein then capped the scoring in the eighth with a sacrifice fly.

Kade Grundy (1-0) was perfect through his three innings to earn the victory. Evan Webster followed with two scoreless frames followed by one shutout inning from each of Alex Galvan, Kaleb Corbett, Kayden Campbell and Tate Kuehner.

Payton recorded his second three-hit game of the season to lead the UofL offense. Forbes was 2-for-2 with the two homers and a walk, scoring three times. Knapczyk also tallied a pair of hits.

Louisville will hit the road this weekend for its first games away from home in 2023. The Cardinals will take part in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Louisville will square off with Texas A&M in its first game on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.