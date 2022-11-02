LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team completes exhibition play against Chaminade at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra.





The Cardinals dropped their opening exhibition to Lenoir-Rhyne, 57-47, on Sunday afternoon. The Bears were coached by former UofL standout Everick Sullivan, who ranks 16th on Louisville’s all-time scoring list.





Chaminade, which now only competes in the Maui Invitational every other year, is playing exhibitions against three teams in the Maui field. The Silverswords lost 101-57 at Ohio State on Tuesday.





EXHIBITION 2





Chaminade at Louisville

November 3, 2022 | 7 p.m. ET

KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Ky.





MEDIA INFO





Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship); Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)





Watch: ACC Network Extra







Live Stats: Louisville Stats





PROMOTIONS/TICKETS





Single-Game Tickets | Season Tickets





TOP STORYLINES





• Redshirt junior forward Jae’Lyn Withers had a double-double in Louisville’s opening exhibition with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Withers has three career double-doubles in regular season games.





• Redshirt freshman guard/forward Mike James made his Cardinal debut against Lenoir-Rhyne with eight points and two made 3-pointers in 25 minutes and a starting role. James missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.





• Louisville’s loss to Lenoir-Rhyne snapped a streak of 39 straight exhibition victories that had spanned the last 21 years (since 2001). The Cardinals’ last previous exhibition loss was on Dec. 2, 2000, with an 87-86 defeat in double overtime to a Global Sports team in Freedom Hall.





• Louisville named a trio of captains in the preseason in returners Sydney Curry, El Ellis and Jae’Lyn Withers. Those three each started at least nine games for the Cardinals last season.





• Louisville head coach Kenny Payne enters his first season at the helm after 17 years as a college and NBA assistant. Payne is the only Division I men’s basketball head coach in the country who was a NBA Draft pick, as well as a national champion as a player and a coach (including as an assistant).





HISTORY VS. CHAMINADE (SERIES TIED 2-2)





Last Meeting: Louisville 93, Chaminade 63

Nov. 23, 2004 | Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii





Taquan Dean scored 21 points and the Cardinals bounced back from an opening-round loss to beat Chaminade 93-63 in the consolation bracket of the Maui Invitational.





The Cardinals led 10-2 less then three minutes into the game, but Chaminade just wouldn’t go away. A three-point play by Chris Powell had the Silverswords within 33-31 with five minutes left in the first half.





Dean then scored all but three points in Louisville’s 12-4 run to close the half. Dean was 7-for-11 from the field, 5-for-8 in the first half.





Ellis Myles, the father of current UofL guard Ashton Myles-Devore, had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, who finished with a 46-30 advantage on the boards and outscored Chaminade 40-14 in the paint.



