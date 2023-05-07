CLEMSON, S.C. – The 22nd-ranked University of Louisville baseball took a 7-3 loss in the series finale at No. 18 Clemson on Sunday.



Louisville (29-18, 9-15 ACC) scored in the first two innings on Sunday, jumping in front in the first on a double from Eddie King Jr. that plated Christian Knapczyk, who singled on the first pitch of the game.



Clemson (31-17, 14-10) surged in front in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, but the Cards answered back.

Noah Smith drew a leadoff walk in the second and came around as the tying run on a single to right by Logan Beard.



The Tigers grabbed the lead back with a run in the third and then added another in the fifth and two more in the sixth.



Knapczyk pushed a third run across for the Cardinals in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, but Clemson matched it in the bottom half.

Tucker Biven (0-2) allowed three runs in 2.1 innings in the start. Evan Webster retired six of the seven batters he faced in his two innings of work.



Beard, King and Knapczyk all recorded two hits on the day as the Cardinals matched Clemson with nine hits.



Louisville returns to Jim Patterson Stadium on Tuesday to take on Vanderbilt. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.