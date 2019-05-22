For as much as Louisville has dominated ACC play since joining the league, the ACC Baseball Tournament has not been kind to the Cardinals. That trend continued in 2019 as Louisville was defeated by Boston College 5-1 in Durham. The loss eliminates the overall #1 seed from the tournament after just one game. Boston College advances out of pool play by virtue of its pair of wins over Clemson Tuesday and Louisville today.

"We just have to get back to playing good baseball. And that wasn't it today," Louisville coach Dan McDonnell said in his postgame interview.

Boston College senior All-ACC pitcher Dan Metsdorf put together a complete game victory and was dominant in the process. It was his first complete game of the 2019 season. Going all nine innings, Metsdorf struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits to a Louisville lineup that seemed to have found its hitting stride in a season ending series win over Florida State.