Cardinals Face Mississippi State in Thanksgiving Bahamas Hoops Event

All of the details on the multiple-team event can be found below:

Louisville will be a part of a MTE in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving that features Mississippi State, Maryland, and Richmond.

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- The University of Louisville will face Mississippi State in the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Maryland faces Richmond in the other game of the four-team Bahamas Championship. The two winning teams will square off on Saturday, Nov. 27 in the title game, with the other two teams playing in the consolation game that day. Game times and television will be announced later.

The quartet of teams is among 19 men’s and women’s programs who will participate in the “Baha Mar Hoops” event from Nov. 22-27 across three events during the Thanksgiving week at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship and Pink Flamingo Championship are the other two events of the week.

Mississippi State returns two of its top three scorers from its 18-15 team that won seven of its last 10 games and earned a runner-up finish in the 2021 National Invitation Tournament, the Bulldogs’ third straight postseason tournament bid. Bulldogs’ 6-3 guard Iverson Molinar ranked among the Southeastern Conference’s top 10 in points per game (16.7, 4th), field goal percentage (47.8, 5th) and 20-plus point games (8, 7th) and 6-10 forward Tolu Smith was the SEC leader in rebounds per game (8.5) and double-doubles (8) last season. Mississippi State added four transfers in Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Rocket Watts (Michigan State) and Shakeel Moore (North Carolina State).

Maryland (17-14) reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament second round and is led by All-Big Ten guard Eric Ayala, the Terapins top scorer last season when he averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Forward Donta Scott led Maryland in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and was third on the team in scoring (11.0 ppg).

Richmond returns 15 of its 16 players from its 2020-21 roster when the Spiders reached the quarterfinals of the NIT with a 14-9 record. Among the returnees are four career 1,000-point scorers in forward Nathan Cayo, guard Jacob Gilyard, forward Grant Golden and guard Nick Sherod.

The Cardinals had planned on participating in a multi-team event in New York’s Madison Square Garden in November, but UofL opted to play in the Bahamas after a scheduling issue with the MSG event.

Ticket & Hotel Information

Tournament passes are now on sale and fans also can book rooms at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar at the tournament rate, starting at $245 nightly.

