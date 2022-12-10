TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Louisville men’s basketball will play its first true road game of the season this weekend at ACC foe Florida State at 1 p.m. ET Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. The game will air on the ACC Network.





The Cardinals dropped their conference opener Sunday with an 80-53 home defeat against Miami. Florida State took a narrow 62-57 loss to Virginia in its ACC debut. The Seminoles’ lone win of the season came against Mercer on Nov. 21.





Louisville is 34-16 all-time against Florida State, including 12-10 in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have won five straight meetings in the series that dates back to 1968.





GAME 9





Louisville (0-8, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State (1-9, 0-1 ACC)

December 10, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (11,500) | Tallahassee, Fla.





MEDIA INFO





Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship); Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analyst)





Watch: ACC Network (Mike Corey, pxp | Dan Bonner, analyst)





Live Stats: StatBroadcast





TOP STORYLINES





• This is the first true road game of the season for the Cardinals, who’ve played five home games and three games in Maui. Excluding the 2020-21 COVID-19 season, this is the latest Louisville has played its first true road game since 2014-15. Louisville has won its first conference road game in 12 of the last 15 seasons.





• As of Thursday, the combined record of all Louisville opponents from the start of the season through the end of 2022 was 82-44. The Cardinals’ opponents over the last five games have a combined record of 38-8 with an average KenPom ranking of 36. Ten of Louisville’s 14 opponents before the end of 2022 currently have at least six wins.





• Senior guard El Ellis has scored in double figures in six of eight games this year. As of Thursday, he was ranked eighth in the ACC in scoring at 15.6 points per game and 15th in assists per game at 3.4 per contest.





• After scoring four total points and missing all six of his shots against Arkansas and Texas Tech, sophomore forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 11 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while making 11 of 27 total shots across the last three games against Cincinnati, Maryland and Miami.





• Per Ken Pomeroy, Louisville is 340th in the country in Division I experience with an average of 0.88 years.





• Turnovers have been a key factor for Louisville so far this season. The Cardinals rank 356th in the nation in turnover percentage (24.6%), per KenPom, as well as 352nd in non-steal turnover percentage (12.7%).





HISTORY VS. FLORIDA STATE (UofL leads 34-16)





Last Meeting: Florida State 79, Louisville 70

Jan. 8, 2022 | Tallahassee, Fla.





Caleb Mills matched a career high with 27 points and Florida State held off Louisville’s late rally for a 79-70 victory.





Florida State has beaten Louisville in five straight games, the best in the series that dates to 1968. The Cardinals ended a three-game win streak and dropped a game back of ACC-leader Miami, which upset No. 2 Duke earlier in the day.





Freshman Matthew Cleveland, who entered averaging 9.9 points, finished with 17 points for the Seminoles.





El Ellis scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals. Samuell Williamson added 13 points and Mason Faulkner 12.





Louisville trailed by 14 with about 16 minutes remaining and used a 21-9 run to pull to 63-61 with 4:42 left. Faulkner had five points to lead six who scored for the Cardinals during the stretch.





But a 9-2 surge, capped by Cleveland’s 3-pointer, pushed the Seminoles’ advantage to 72-63 with 1:59 to play.





Mills scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and made three 3-pointers in the first half as the Seminoles built a 50-40 halftime lead.





Florida State shot 46% (27 of 59) from the floor overall but just 61% (17 of 28) from the free-throw line. The Cardinals shot 41% (24 of 59) and weren’t much better at the line, hitting 70% (14 of 20).



