Cardinals’ Home and Away ACC Opponents Announced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The home and away Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponents for University of Louisville men’s basketball in the 2025-26 season were announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

Dates, times and TV assignments for the ACC schedule have yet to be determined.

The men’s basketball programs within the ACC are moving from a 20-game conference schedule to an 18-game conference schedule beginning in the upcoming year, playing two teams twice, 14 teams once and one team not at all.

Teams will play a traditional home-and-away with a ‘rivalry’ team every year, with Louisville’s assigned opponent being SMU.

Teams will also play one more opponent twice, with that opponent rotating on a year-by-year basis. In 2025-26, Louisville and Duke will play twice, once at the KFC Yum! Center and once at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In addition to SMU and Duke, the Cardinals will play host to NC State, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Boston College and Syracuse, while playing at California, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Miami, Clemson, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

The Cardinals will not play Florida State during the 2025-26 regular season.