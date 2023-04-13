LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Thursday the signing of Dennis Evans to a national letter of intent in the 2023 class.





The 7-foot-1 center joins the Cardinals from Hillcrest High School in Riverside, Calif.





“We’re blessed to add one of the most unique high school players in the country in Dennis Evans,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He’s an elite defensive player with unbelievable skill. It’s going to be a joy to watch him grow and become one of the best players in college basketball. There’s no limit on the potential of how good he can be. He's a tremendous human being that has the character and the discipline that we sorely need in this program.”





Evans averaged 14.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.9 blocks and 2.3 assists per game as a senior at Hillcrest. He finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in blocks (563) and triple-doubles (7). He also finished second in scoring (1,083 career points) and rebounds (794).





Evans shot 54% from the field, 33% from the 3-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.





As a junior, he tallied five games with 10 or more blocks, including a state record 16-block effort, in helping Hillcrest to a River Valley League Championship in 2022. He has a 9-foot-8 standing reach and a 7-foot-7 wingspan.





Evans was a member of the U17 USA Basketball team that won the gold last summer in the FIBA championships in Malaga, Spain. He was also previously a participant in the USA junior national team training camp.



