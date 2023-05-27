Louisville has signed Class of 2023 commit Ty-Laur Johnson to a National Letter of Intent. The 6’0, 160 pound PG, who hails from Bronx, NY, makes it official with the Cardinals after making a public commitment on May 22. He had previously been committed to Memphis before backing out of his pledge in mid April.

Johnson averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game this past season playing for Our Saviour Lutheran School.

With this commitment, Louisville has now filled all 13 scholarships for the 2023-24 campaign. The Cards 2023 recruiting class consisting of Johnson, Curtis Williams Jr., Kaleb Glenn, Dennis Evans, and Trentyn Flowers has now been officially set. That five-man group ranks 3rd on the 2023 college basketball Rivals recruiting rankings.

Other additions brought in this off-season include Illinois transfer PG Skyy Clark, USC guard/forward Tre White, JUCO guard Koron Davis, and Miami forward Danilo Jovanovich. The Cards are also bringing back four players from this past season (Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Emmanuel Okorafor, Mike James, and JJ Traynor) to add to the solid transfer portal haul. Kenny Payne and staff have been working.