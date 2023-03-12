LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The fourth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team defeated Dayton 6-2 on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (13-1) has now won eight consecutive games, its longest winning streak since winning nine straight early in the 2020 season.

The Cardinals allowed just one hit on Saturday, a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. From there, the Louisville pitching staff put eight hitless innings on the board to record the first nine-inning game with just one hit allowed since game two of the 2019 Super Regional against East Carolina.

One day after scoring 11 unanswered runs, the Cardinals were at it again on Saturday.

Christian Knapczyk manufactured a run in the bottom of the first, drawing a leadoff walk before swiping second and then scoring on an error.

The Cards grabbed the lead two innings later using a two-out rally. Will Vierling battled for a leadoff walk, but two strikeouts left him on first with two down. Ryan McCoy singled and Patrick Forbes walked to load the bases, and JT Benson drove everyone home with Louisville's first grand slam of the season.

Logan Beard added another run with a leadoff home run in the fourth and pitching had more than enough to work with.

Greg Farone allowed the two runs on one hit over 4.2 innings while striking out five.

Will Koger (2-0) took care of the final 4.1 frames with three walks but no hits and no runs allowed. Louisville and Dayton wrap up the weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.