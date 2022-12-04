LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball opens ACC play at home against Miami at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game will air on the ACC Network.





The Cardinals suffered their seventh loss to open the season Tuesday with a 79-54 defeat against No. 22/25 Maryland, the third ranked opponent for Louisville in its last four games. Miami improved to 7-1 on Wednesday with a 68-61 win over Rutgers. Maryland also beat Miami for the Hurricanes’ only loss of the season.





UofL is 13-6 all-time against Miami, including 6-1 at home, but has lost the last two matchups in the series.





GAME 8





Miami (7-1) at Louisville (0-7)

December 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET

KFC Yum! Center | Louisville, Ky.





MEDIA INFO





Listen: Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM & WGTK 970 AM flagship); Streaming (Paul Rogers, pxp | Bob Valvano, analysis)





Watch: ACC Network (Derek Jones, pxp | Perry Clark, analysis)





Live Stats: Sidearm Stats





PROMOTIONS/TICKETS





Single-Game Tickets





• Teddy Bear Toss: Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used teddy bears or stuffed animals to toss onto the court at halftime for Louisville Men’s Basketball’s second annual Teddy Bear Toss. All items collected will be donated to UofL Health Peace Hospital – a private, non-profit behavioral health hospital that provides care for children, adolescents, and adults.





TOP STORYLINES





• Louisville is 9-1 in its last 10 conference openers, including 7-1 since joining the ACC. The Cardinals have won 12 of their last 14 conference openers overall.





• As of Thursday, the combined record of all Louisville opponents from the start of the season through the end of 2022 was 68-37. From the Maui Invitational forward through the end of 2022, the combined record of Louisville’s 11 opponents was 56-26 with an average KenPom ranking of 93. Only Florida State and Florida A&M had less than five wins at that point.





• Senior guard El Ellis has scored in double figures in six of seven games this year. He’s tied for fifth in the ACC in scoring at 16.9 points game and ranked 11th in the league in made 3-pointers per game with 2.1 per contest.





• After scoring four total points and missing all six of his shots against Arkansas and Texas Tech, sophomore forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while making 7 of 16 total shots across the last two games against Cincinnati and Maryland.





• Per Ken Pomeroy, Louisville is 339th in the country in Division I experience with an average of 0.89 years.





• Turnovers have been a key factor for Louisville so far this season. The Cardinals rank 351st in the nation in turnover percentage (24.4%), per KenPom, as well as 344th in non-steal turnover percentage (12.8%). They tied their season low for turnovers against Maryland with 13, including just five in the second half – their fewest in any half this season.





HISTORY VS. MIAMI (UofL leads 13-6)





Last Meeting: Miami 70, Louisville 63

Feb. 16, 2022 | Louisville, Ky.





Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong scored 15 points apiece and Miami fought off a late Louisville push and beat the Cardinals 70-63.





It was the Hurricanes’ first road win against the Cardinals. Louisville’s loss marked its first seven-game losing streak since the 1940-41 season.





Wong’s four-point play with 3:31 left gave the Hurricanes a 64-54 lead before Louisville closed within three on a 7-0 run. But Kameron McGusty hit a jumper, Moore sank two fouls shots and Wong threw down a dunk in the last 35 seconds to quash the threat.





McGusty scored 14 points and Jordan Miller 10 on 5-for-6 shooting for the Hurricanes. Miami led for 36:29 of the game, including the entire second half.





Dre Davis sank 1 of 2 foul shots 3:30 in to give Louisville a 6-3 lead. Moore buried a pair of 3-pointers as Miami answered with a 13-0 outburst. Moore sank three 3s within the first five minutes.





Louisville never got within seven points in the first half following the Miami run and the Hurricanes led 35-25 at halftime. Davis scored 18 points, El Ellis 17 and Noah Locke 11 for Louisville.