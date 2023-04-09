LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball and head coach Kenny Payne announced Friday that the first Coach Payne Legacy Camps Father-Son Camp will take place June 3-4 on the UofL campus.





Coach Payne’s Legacy Camp is designed to provide fathers and sons a bonding experience that will last for years. Campers will receive instruction from Louisville coaches, staff and current Cardinal players through a variety of basketball skill work and competitions.





Father and son teams will compete alongside other campers in similar age groups (son’s age group) in competitions that incorporate the skills learned throughout the camp. These activities will create a base for fathers and sons to continue to work on their skills back at home.





Those interested in attending can register now and find more information about the camp at the following link: https://uofl.me/3KfMJPX. The registration deadline is May 29, and registration is on a first come, first served basis. Walk-up registration will not be available on the first day of camp.





The camp, which is for sons ages 8-18, will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET on both June 3 and 4 at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center and Swain Student Activities Center on Louisville’s campus.





Camper check-in begins June 3 at 8 a.m. at the Side Player Entrance of the Kueber Center.





There will be early camp supervision for working parents from 8-9 a.m., and departure from camp must occur by 4:30 p.m. at the latest. All campers under the age of 14 must be picked up inside the Kueber Center by an adult designated during registration. Campers under 14 will not be dismissed on their own.





Each camper will receive a T-shirt, and lunch will be provided each day. There will be a closing awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 4.





Equipment required for campers includes a T-shirt or jersey, athletic shorts, athletic socks and basketball shoes.



