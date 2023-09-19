LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will be making surprise stops and giving away prizes throughout the city over the next several weeks as part of the new “502 Fly By” initiative.





The Cardinals will take part in five drop-ins across different areas of the city leading up to the Red and White Scrimmage on Oct. 11.





When and where can you find the Cards? That’s where the fun comes in.





UofL will announce on the Louisville Men’s Basketball social media channels when there will be a Fly By the following day, but not the time or location. Times will vary to allow everyone the chance to participate.





When it’s time for the drop-in, select Louisville players will post a photo from their location in the city along with a password. Fans are encouraged to follow @LouisvilleMBB on X (Twitter) and Instagram and turn on notifications so they get first notice that the Fly By is starting.





The first person to find the players and give them the password from their post will receive a box full of Louisville adidas swag.





For those who don’t arrive first, the players at the Fly By will stick around for a bit after the box has been claimed to interact with fans and pass out additional giveaway items.



