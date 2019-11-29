Ty Spalding Before the season started, I would have given Louisville a very slim chance of winning this game. Kentucky was coming off of one of their best seasons in school history, and Louisville was coming off of one of their worst seasons in school history. Through 11 games, a lot has changed, and Louisville has a legitimate chance to win on Saturday. Kentucky runs an unorthodox offensive scheme that Bryan Brown compared to a triple-option type of offense. Kentucky will test the gap integrity of Louisville all afternoon. I don’t think Louisville is going to be able to stop Lynn Bowden completely, but they can contain him. A big key for Louisville’s defense will be forcing Kentucky into 3rd and long. If Kentucky can pick up chunks of yards to get ahead of the chains, Louisville will be in trouble. I think Louisville gives up some yards, but makes some big stops, stalling a few, long Kentucky drives in the red zone. On the flip side, the size and length of Kentucky’s front seven will present Louisville’s makeshift offensive line problems. Louisville will most likely rely on stretch zone runs and quick sweeps. Malik Cunningham is going to have to use his arm and legs in this one. Louisville will need to sustain drives to give their defense plenty of rest. I think Louisville’s playmakers on offense will be too much, and Louisville’s defense does just enough. Micale Cunningham proves that he has taken the next step as a quarterback and leads Louisville to a very narrow win. Louisville 28 - Kentucky 24 MVP: Micale Cunningham - 3 TDs (2 rushing, 1 passing)

Conor Shea I don’t like this game. The matchup is weird, UK’s offense is weird, rivalry games are weird, everything’s weird. While Kentucky has virtually no passing offense, they’ve been able to run the ball well enough to become bowl eligible. This does not bode well for a Louisville defense that ranks 86th in rushing yards surrendered per game. On the other hand, while UK’s defensive front 7 is big and strong, at times they’ve been too big and I think this is where Louisville can really stretch and beat them on the edge with their speed. Couple that with a young secondary that has been torched by average offenses (Florida, Miss St, UT), and the Cardinals’ receiving corps could have another feast on their hands. Unless the Louisville offense gets a lead early and forces UK to play catch-up, I worry that the Cardinals will have no answer for the dynamic and relentless rushing attack that UK would like to slow things down with. I’ve been back and forth on my prediction all week. When I submitted my original prediction to Ennis on Tuesday, I had UK winning. But the more I look into UK’s schedule and who they’ve had success against/struggled against, the more confident I feel. Kentucky’s o-line and rushing attack is going to be a chore for a defense that is still in full-rebuild mode. But I keep going back to those receiving corps that have burned Kentucky. I think Tutu, Dez, and Dawkins are once again too much to handle, especially with a relatively untested UK secondary. Louisville gets enough big plays to outlast Kentucky. Louisville 35 - Kentucky 31 Player of the game: Tutu Atwell

Dave Lackford I was going to talk about Kentucky ranking 51st against the run and Louisville ranking 87th. I thought it was of note to mention Kentucky is 12th in the nation in rushing and Louisville is 25th. I was gonna mention Kentucky losing to sorry teams like Mississippi State and South Carolina but those facts depend too much on Lynn Bowden not being named the offense in week six. Kentucky was blanked by Georgia in week eight but against lesser defenses, the Cats' offense has been rolling. I could go on forever with stats for what Bowden and Kentucky have done since October 12th but this is a rivalry game so throw the stats out. Here's what it is, Lynn Bowden is an explosive playmaker who wills his offense forward and Kentucky has three very capable backs in Kavosiey Smoke, AJ Rose, and Christopher Martinez who operate behind a very strong offensive line. Louisville is thin on the defensive front and they are without perhaps their best open-field tackler in safety Russ Yeast. Everyone knows what Kentucky is going to do which is to try to control the clock, prioritize ball security, and try to wear down Louisville's defense while simultaneously keeping Louisville's powerful offense off the field. Kentucky has a good defense for sure but they've played against some piss poor offenses, many times in inclement weather. Louisville knocked out some chumps like NC State and Syracuse. The Cards also defeated 8-3 Virginia in the rain by a touchdown and won a shootout against a healthy Wake Forest that was undefeated at the time and now sits at 8-3. Louisville has also won dog fights against Boston College, Virginia, and Wake Forest but they also managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against a bad FSU team. Kentucky's best P5 win this year with Bowden at the helm was a dominant performance against 5-6 Missouri. Louisville's best win was probably against Virginia. Both teams run unorthodox offenses. Kentucky has a better defense and an all-world punter. Both teams are having issues with their kickers. Hassan Hall is Louisville's X-factor as a kick returner Kentucky's return game is pedestrian. I picked Kentucky to win this game in the preseason and I also had Louisville coming in 6-6 so it wasn't like I was factoring a 2018-like Louisville squad coming into Commonwealth Stadium. I didn't however, factor Terry Wilson being out and Kentucky being so one dimensional. I think this one ends up being a wild Louisville win.

Louisville 31 Kentucky 28 MVP: Javian Hawkins