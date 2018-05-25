The No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals beat Duke 9-2 Friday afternoon in Durham to secure a coveted spot in the ACC semifinals Saturday.

One of the hottest teams in the country, Louisville has won 16 of its last 19 games including a 10-2 win over Wake Forest during Wednesday's first game of the ACC Tournament and today's 9-2 win over Duke.

During Friday's game, Louisville scored four runs in the first inning, four more runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth to build a commanding 9-1 lead before closing out the Blue Devils 9-2.

The Cardinals scored nine runs on 11 hits, while UofL's pitching staff struck out 12 Duke batters and stranded 10 runners.

This year's ACC Tournament included four three-team Pools of teams. The winner of each Pool will advance to the four-team semifinals on Saturday in Durham.

Louisville, the winner of Pool D, will face 12-seed Pittsburgh, the shocking winner of Pool A at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Panthers, the last team qualified for this year's tournament, beat both 8-seed Georgia Tech and 1-seed North Carolina in Pool A.

A win Saturday over Pitt and Louisville would be playing for its first-ever ACC Tournament title on Sunday.