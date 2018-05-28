The Cardinals got 6.0 innings from winning pitcher Nick Bennett (8-1). He had seven strikeouts and gave up four hits with two earned runs.

"Nick Bennett gave us another quality start," McDonnell said, before praising Devin Mann's time at the plate. "And this guy sitting next to me is part of our group we're calling offensive. We're trying to be very offensive in this postseason, and this guy is swinging the bat right now, and one of several guys in our lineup to do so."

Mann led the Cardinals with a homer, a triple and three RBIs on 2-3 hitting while Josh Stowers notched a pair of hits as well, one of which was a double, plating a run.

"As a group, everyone is having a good approach," Mann said. "Everyone is doing their job, and it's about everybody. One day I might not have good day, but there's going to be three or four other guys that are going to be on fire. Stow(ers) has been swinging the bat well, (Logan) Wyatt. Everyone through the lineup has been doing their job really well, and it's been great to see."

Louisville took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and added a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Pitt scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning to pull within a run at 3-2, but the Cardinals scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh and the final two frames were empty for both teams.

For Dan McDonnell's team, making the ACC Tournament title game is a new experience. The Cardinals have been one of the best programs in the league since joining - winning more games than any other team - but they had never played for the ACC title.

"You know, any time you go into the last game of a tournament, it's always that all-hands-on-deck mentality," McDonnell said when asked who would pitch the title game for the Cardinals. "We do have Bobby Miller fresh and ready to go. We do have Reid Detmers, who threw on Wednesday. And then we have all the talented bullpen pieces. I'll sit with Coach Williams and I'm sure he'll run down all those available. We trust these guys. That's the thing."

On Sunday they'll get that shot, taking on nemesis Florida State in a winner-take-all game at Noon in Durham. The game will be televised by ESPN.