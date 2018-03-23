LEXINGTON -- The No. 3-ranked Louisville women advanced to the Elite Eight with a 86-59 win over Stanford late Friday night.

"We knew coming into the game tonight that we would have our hands full," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "We knew we would have to play extremely well to win, and we did."

The Cardinals (35-2) advanced to face Oregon State in the Elite Eight on Sunday in Lexington's Rupp Arena with the help of a tremendous game from junior All-American Asia Durr. She hit three threes and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the foul line, scoring 24 points.

Of Asia Durr, Stanford's Brittany McPhee said, "She just exudes confidence. She was feeling it tonight, and she just has range from anywhere."

Louisville senior Myisha Hines-Allen led all scorers with 11 first-half points en route to 17 for the game, pushing her over 2,000 points for her career.

"Angel McCoughtry and Shoni Schimmel... that's it. ... and soon to be Asia Durr," Hines-Allen said with a broad smile. " ... To be in the company of those players it is crazy to think about."

Stanford had an early 6-4 lead, but never could regain a lead, coming as close as 15-14 near the end of the 1st Quarter before Louisville closed out the quarter with a run to push ahead 25-19.

Louisville maintained at least a two-possession lead throughout the 2nd Quarter, scoring six straight points after Stanford had cut the lead to 35-29 with 4:47 left before halftime.

"I thought Louisville played very well," Stanford Tara Vanderveer said. "They knocked down shots and were very aggressive. We turned it over too much... we battled in spurts very well, but I think we are better than what we showed tonight."

After the half, Louisville's defense continued to stymie Stanford as The Cardinal missed 12 straight field goal attempts while UofL pushed its lead. When Brittany McPhee finally hit a three to stop the drought, Stanford was down 53-39.

Louisville ended the 3rd Quarter with a 64-45 lead and continued to push the lead in the 4th. Durr checked out with 5:50 remaining and Louisville leading 74-48.

UofL closed out the 86-59 by shooting 52 percent from the field while rebounding nearly half of their misses. Despite missing 12 straight shots at one point, Stanford shot 43.4 percent for the game, but The Cardinal had 19 turnovers.

"I thought they were extremely aggressive and quick to the ball," Vanderveer said. "... Sometimes you get put on your heels a little bit, and I'm not sure we were able to recover. ... They are a No. 1 seed for a reason."