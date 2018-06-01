The No. 21 Louisville Cardinals got a Grand Slam and three-run homer from Logan Wyatt to push past Kent State Friday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Louisville advanced to face No. 9 national seed Texas Tech in the 1-0 vs. 1-0 game Saturday at 8 p.m. The winner of that game has a tremendous advantage in the NCAA Regional double0-elimination format.

Friday night, the Cardinals got a strong performance from starter Adam Wolf (8-2). The Cardinals' ace pitched into the 8th inning before giving way to reliever Riley Thompson. The Louisville pitchers scattered seven Kent State hits.

But the big story was Louisville's bats. The Cardinals started hot and didn't cool off until UofL held a commanding 10-2 lead at the end of the second inning. Louisville hit through the lineup in the first inning, scoring six runs and added four more runs in the second inning.