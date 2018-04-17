Louisville beat rival Kentucky 8-2 Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium with the help of a two-run homer from Jake Snider and a pair of RBI from Josh Stowers and Danny Oriente.

The Cardinals (25-11) beat the No. 6 Wildcats (25-12) to even the season series at 1-1. Louisville has won seven-straight home games in the UofL-UK series.

Louisville freshman lefty Reid Detmers (W, 2-0) allowed just one run in 4.2 innings while striking out five batters. Shay Smiddy threw 2.1 innings of hitless ball, striking out three and walking two. Sam Bordner closed out the win in the 9th.

Kentucky scattered just three hits all game, one of which was a solo homer by Trey Dawson in the third inning.

UofL responded with a pair of runs in the 4th inning when Stowers singled to right center to score Devin Mann. Then Oriente singled to right center to score Logan Wyatt from third.

A big fifth inning put the game away as it started with a walked in run then Stowers reached on a fielder's choice. When Stowers seemed to be caught in between first and second on a steal attempt, Louisville scored when Mann stole home and Stowers safely reached second to put Louisville up 5-1. An Oriente double to left center put Louisville ahead 6-1.

The Cardinals capped the night with a two-run homer by Snider. Kentucky added one unearned run in the 8th, but never got any closer.

Louisville will host Virginia for a three-game series this weekend.



