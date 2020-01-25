Well I guess Chris Mack used my latest article about the team's inability to slam the door on inferior opponents as locker room material because the Cards came out on fire and never looked back. The whole game I waited for them to slouch and let the Tigers back into the game, but the slump never came and they stomped Clemson in a fashion we haven't really seen yet this season. Seeing this team assert their will on a weaker team was mightily encouraging as this team continues to improve on virtually every weakness we can find. Maybe the most exciting part of this team's development have been its freshmen in Sam Williamson and David Johnson.

HALFTIME: Louisville leads Clemson 47-26. Williamson, Nwora and Perry each have 10 points.



The Cardinals shot 66 percent from the floor. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) January 25, 2020

Williamson finished the first half with 10 points and the way these freshmen are coming along is a terrifying thing for the rest of the country. When DJ or Sam are on, this team is on a different level. Can't stress how important this is as we approach the second half of conference play and look ahead to March.

think the leap that louisville takes when david johnson is playing at his best is similar to the leap louisville takes when williamson is playing his best. even not trying to be homerish, that's a scary thing. — Chris Hatfield (@ChrisDHatfield) January 25, 2020

Sam turning the corner the last four games hasn't been quite as noticeable as David Johnson's star turn, but it's been happening, and it's big. — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 25, 2020

I'm not even going to comment on the offensive foul called on Sam before the end of the half or how bad the refs were. But shout out to the fans sitting on the floor who were trying to hand their cups to the refs as they left the court for the break. During halftime both the '75 Final Four team and the Music City Bowl Champs were honored.

1975 Final Four Team: https://t.co/DzZuiz4iZy — Louisville Sports Live (@LvilleSprtsLive) January 25, 2020

Louisville football team was recognized at halftime, and it looks like they brought some hardware with them pic.twitter.com/HKRo8GM5yT — Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) January 25, 2020

Let's also take a moment to appreciate how gorgeous those unis were. Louisville's equipment staff and Adidas have been killing it this year with the floor and gear. Major props to them.

Louisville stayed hot in the second half knocking down three 3s in the opening segment, and they remained red hot from behind the arc, finishing 48% from downtown Seeing the Cards win the first five minute segment of the second half was a big deal as they'd only done so once in the previous six games. Like I said, this team keeps improving in every area of weakness we can find. Also, I am an idiot.

Am I the only one just waiting for them to blow the lead? — Conor Shea (@CurlyShea) January 25, 2020

This was exactly the kind of performance we all were hoping to see from this team. They just blew out a well-coached Clemson team that beat Duke, UNC, and NCST back-to-back-to-back. That's big. And seeing the way the freshmen are development along with everyone's willingness to share the ball is so exciting and let's us dream a little bit bigger for what may come in March. Enjoy the hell out of your weekend, folks.

By the way, if you haven't twitter searched "Louisville Court" during games, do yourself a favor. Seeing the nation's reactions and newfound affinity for the dunking bird is glorious. Once again, kudos to the equipment and design teams.

Also I think I’ve said this before but no one has a cooler half court logo than Louisville — Jake Wiegand (@jwiegand10) January 25, 2020

I won’t lie the Louisville half court logo is fire 🔥 — James Plexico (@PlexyAndIKnowIt) January 25, 2020